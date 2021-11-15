Robert William Beck Sells 3,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RM opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.24. The company has a market cap of $586.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

