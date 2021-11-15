Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $18.16

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $18.85. Riskified shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 68,801 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSKD. Truist began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,868,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,561,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,915,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

