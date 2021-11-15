Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 6,283 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.19. 7,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

