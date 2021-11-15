Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,091. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

