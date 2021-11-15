Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 1,991 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after acquiring an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after acquiring an additional 380,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.98.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

