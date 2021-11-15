Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 31.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 444.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 60,539 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,024 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06.

