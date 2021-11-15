Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in POSCO by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in POSCO by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in POSCO by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Shares of POSCO stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.70. 1,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,343. POSCO has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.