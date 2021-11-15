Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.80. 2,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,909. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.