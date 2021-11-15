Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.32

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.32 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 43088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.57, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,181,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

