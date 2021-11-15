Reviewing Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Geely Automobile and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Geely Automobile
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Electric Last Mile Solutions
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Geely Automobile and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Geely Automobile
|$13.35 billion
|2.38
|$5.92 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Electric Last Mile Solutions
|N/A
|N/A
|-$29.36 million
|N/A
|N/A
Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.
Profitability
This table compares Geely Automobile and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Geely Automobile
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Electric Last Mile Solutions
|N/A
|-47.90%
|-15.12%
Volatility & Risk
Geely Automobile has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.
About Geely Automobile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Sweden, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions
Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
