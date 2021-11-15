Reviewing Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Geely Automobile and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.58%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geely Automobile and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $13.35 billion 2.38 $5.92 million N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -47.90% -15.12%

Volatility & Risk

Geely Automobile has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Sweden, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

