Restore (LON:RST) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday.

Get Restore alerts:

RST stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £676.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 490.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 447.86. Restore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.