Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $702,699.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

