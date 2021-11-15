Resources Connection, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $18.70 on Monday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $620.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Resources Connection stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.