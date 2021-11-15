Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $620.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Resources Connection stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

