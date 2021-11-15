Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 19,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,587,237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rennova Health stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 167,161,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,970,813. Rennova Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($13.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

