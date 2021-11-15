ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of RNW opened at $9.52 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.