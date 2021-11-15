Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sierra Oncology were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 13.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $338.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

