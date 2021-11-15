Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after buying an additional 109,428 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $10,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $179.71 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

