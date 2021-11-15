Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

CDOR opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 48.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.