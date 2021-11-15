Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $449.40 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $322.16 and a 12 month high of $452.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

