Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Team by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Team by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Team by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Team by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $1.46 on Monday. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

