Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 1,514.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Braskem S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

