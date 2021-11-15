Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $26.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

