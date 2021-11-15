Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,862 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the first quarter worth $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in First Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the second quarter worth $1,255,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.34 on Monday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $287.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

