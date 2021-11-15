Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 60,200 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Thryv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thryv alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,406,509 shares of company stock valued at $43,428,326. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.