Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 57,258 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 143.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $26.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

