Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kingsway Financial Services were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 395,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.80.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 11,425 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $60,209.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 67,303 shares of company stock valued at $357,913. Company insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.