REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) were up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 13,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,076,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Hans Thomas bought 161,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,587,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

