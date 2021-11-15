Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 809

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 793.64 ($10.37).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 638.40 ($8.34) on Friday. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 666.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 663.77. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.