Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 285.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 91,628 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

