RChain (REV) Reaches Market Cap of $76.15 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $76.15 million and $487,074.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00222001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00086518 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 626,523,076 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.