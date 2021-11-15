Raymond James Trims Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Target Price to C$51.50

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:PBL opened at C$41.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.53. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$23.75 and a 12 month high of C$67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

