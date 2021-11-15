Raymond James Raises Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $44,438,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.