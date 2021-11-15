Raymond James Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

