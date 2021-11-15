Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.73.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$58.22 on Monday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.91%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

