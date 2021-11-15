RAMP Tops One Day Volume of $25.37 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $127.35 million and $25.37 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00218469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00086458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,622,329 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

