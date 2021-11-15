Rai Reflex Index Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.69 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00004605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $98.84 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,784.72 or 0.99768383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.20 or 0.07094902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 32,550,539 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

