Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) Short Interest Update

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VICA traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 684,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,002. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Rafina Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Rafina Innovations Company Profile

Rafina Innovations, Inc engages in the sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Clinics and Technology. The Clinics segment focuses on P&O Clinic located in Glasgow, Scotland. The Technology segment represents licensing of its proprietary technologies, and ultimately recurring royalty income as well as technology access fees.

