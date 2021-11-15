Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $32.54

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.54, but opened at $31.42. Radware shares last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 2,420 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

