Qwertycoin One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $860,465.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.