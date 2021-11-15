Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

QUILF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut Quilter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Quilter has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

