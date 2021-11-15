Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QTRH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.80 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$296.88 million and a P/E ratio of -13.05. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

