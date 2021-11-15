Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.50.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.55. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 61.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 134,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

