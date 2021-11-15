Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $270.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

