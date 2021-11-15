QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Given New GBX 405 Price Target at Barclays

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QQ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 265.20 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 313.19. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.