Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Increased by Analyst

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.36) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of ATXS opened at $7.33 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

