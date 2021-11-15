Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $85.32 on Friday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2,505.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after buying an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

