Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Haemonetics Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

HAE opened at $59.96 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

