Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Lowered by Analyst

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WM Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAPS. Truist cut their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $9.33 on Monday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

