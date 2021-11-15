Pyrk Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $59,630.23 and $2,100.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004874 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

